South Tipperary Hospice golf fundraiser

Ladies Golf

Over the past week the Ladies club organised a special fundraiser for South Tipperary Hospice. It was very well supported by the Ladies and the Gents.

The Lady winners were: In 1st place Joanne Collins (35) with 36pts, 2nd Frances Boyle ((13) 35pts B/B 9. 3rd Collette O’Dwyer, 4th Anne Blake (29) 34pts. The Ladies club would like to each and everyone that supported this worthy cause.

The Tuesday Morning golf continues as usual. The Winter League is well up and running with some very competitive golf been played.



Mens Golf

Winter League

The last call for those interested in playing in the Winter League you must have your name in by Saturday next as the draw will be made for the teams. The competition will be a singles competition so players can continue to play with those, they are happy to play with under the current Covid restrictions. The Winter League will commence on Monday October 26.

Next weekend there will be a singles stableford competition.