Golfers must use online booking system and Covid tracker to play at Templemore Golf Club

18 hole Stableford

On Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, we held our 18 hole Stableford. A phenomenal turn out of players which contributed consistently to a very competitive competition. This week winners. 1st Annon. 2nd Tom Kennedy. 3rd Hugh Scott.

Champagne Scramble

Next weekend, Saturday, October 24, Sunday October 25 and Monday, October 26 we will hold a 3 - Person Champagne Scramble.

Mens Seniors

Once again we had another great turnout for our Mens Seniors of 11 teams with some great scores on Thursday, October 15. In 1st place with 56pts - Bertie Keane, Michael Webster, Tom Hogan, and Philip Ryan. 2nd with 54pts - Ambrose Purcell, Liam Leahy, Joe Hennessy, and Pat Costello and in 3rd place on a count back with 38pts on the last 6 - Ger Clifford, Donal Golden, Michael Maher and John Browne.

Reminder about Tipp Town which is on next Friday. Because of Covid 19 their Clubhouse will be out of bounds. We will be going there to play golf only, bring your own car boot goodies if you wish. Golf and prizes €15 per player and don't forget to send in your name by Wednesday evening 6pm.

Lotto

50/50 lotto week October 18, latest winner is Frances O'Neill. A special mention from Captain Tom McGrath, “well done to all for your continued support of this venture which has raised €2,300 for Club funds to date”.

Ladies results

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Saturday, October 10, Winners; 1st Kay Brennan. 2nd Sadie Tynan. 3rd Joan Shortt.

Online Tee Booking System

The club new online booking system can be accessed on our website; www.templemoregolfclub.ie

golfclub.ie

No access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system also registering on the Covid-19 tracing register. Visitors can contact: info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request Tee times or link up with an existing member.

Fixtures

