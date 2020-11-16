Nenagh Golf Club Men’s AGM
Nenagh Golf Club
The Men’s Club AGM took place at 8.00pm on Friday last by Zoom. There was a quorum of members logged into the meeting online. On the financial side there was a surplus. The officers elected to serve for 2021 were: President, Sean Minogue; captain, Sean McLoughlin; vice-captain, Liam Hogan; secretary, Tony Scroope; treasurer, Niall Murphy; handicap secretary, Paul Comer. Committee: Cronan Casey, Tony McCann, Michael Hegarty, Hugh Maher, Billy Morgan, Tony Slattery, Brian Byrne. There were no motions. In any other business there were a number of queries about admission prices for competition and money given out in prizes. It was ageed that the incoming committee would look into this matter.
