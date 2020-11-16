Thurles Golf Club annual Mass for deceased members and friends

ANNUAL MASS

Mass for Deceased members and friends of Thurles Golf Club will take place on Friday, November 20 at 7pm. It will be streamed live on www.thurlesparish.ie and can also be accessed on local radio link.



A.G.M’s

Due to current restrictions as a result of the coronavirus it will not be possible to hold the Men’s, Ladies and Club AGMs in the usual public format.

As a consequence, we have employed the services of local company Lumatech to stage a zoom meeting for all three events.

We will furnish members with documentation prior to the events and will, in the days prior to each AGM, be emailing an invitation to all eligible members to join on the night.

The Men’s AGM takes place on Wednesday, December 9, the Ladies AGM will be held on Friday, December 11 and the Club AGM takes place on Friday, January 8, all at 7.30pm.



WORLD HANDICAP SYSTEM

Any member that requires their pin to access the new WHS System, please email Ashling at office@thurlesgolfclub.com