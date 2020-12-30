Nenagh Golf Club open for play

Nenagh Golf Club, along with golf facilities in the Republic of Ireland, are permitted to remain open during new Level 5 measures issued on December 22. At 3pm on December 24, restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants closed. After this point, clubhouse access should once again be confined to use of toilet facilities and initial retrieval of golf equipment from lockers. If toilet facilities are open, clubs should adopt a one-in, one-out approach. Outdoor dining is not permitted, and golfers should depart the facility following the conclusion of their game as soon as possible. From December 26, inter-county travel restrictions were reintroduced and will, as always, apply to sporting activity. The Pro shop, is permitted to remain open.