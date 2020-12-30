Guidance from Sport Ireland issued by Nenagh Golf Club

Sport Ireland have issued a further update to the current Level 5 measures, which will remain in place until January 12, 2021. This will require golf clubs to urgently note the following additional points: Participants in sport and exercise in unsupervised/uncoached activity must be from no more than two households. Therefore, groups playing on golf courses during these Level 5 measures must be confined to a maximum of two households. This means that all tee times must be either two-balls, or alternatively three-balls and four-balls where players in the group are from no more than two households. A household for these purposes includes a household support bubble, guidance for which is available here: www.gov.ie

Golf Ireland therefore strongly encourages golf clubs to implement this change, and in doing so continue to exhibit the high level of compliance that has made it possible for our sport to continue to remain open and accessible during the current Level 5 measures.