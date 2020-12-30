50/50 members draw ongoing at Nenagh Golf Club

Result

Saturday, Sunday and Monday December 26, 27 and 28, 14 holes singles: 1st Liam Gleeson (14) 32 pts; 2nd Ray Deering (7) 30 pts; 3rd T. J. Burns (11) 29 pts; gross David Reddan Jnr. 28 pts.

Fixtures

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday December 30, 31 and January 1: 14 hole Singles.

Saturday and Sunday January 2 and 3: 14 Holes Singles.

50/50 Members' Draw

The fortnightly 50/50 Members' Draw in aid of the club development fund resumed on Friday December 11. The winner was Matt Hanly who won €160. To enter simply put €5 in the envelope supplied and place it in draw box in the Pro Shop. The winner will receive 50% of the pot. The draw will take place every second Friday. The prize grows with every ticket sold. Please support. We hope to have the next draw on this Friday January 1.

Social Fund

It has been decided to roll over the social fund to next year. So any member who has anything left in their social fund for 2020 can spend it in the bar and restaurant in 2021.