Golf is back - beautiful sunshine greeted Tipperary and Waterford golfers on Monday last

On Monday last the golf courses of Ireland reopened after months of lockdown and there was a collective sigh of relief from golfers from Dunfanaghy in County Donegal to Dungarvan in County Waterford.

The West Waterford Golf Club, correspondent, Pat Power, in his contribution to The Nationalist this week, summed it all up very well.

"Not a cloud in the sky, temperature has risen to 12 degrees by 10am, the trees are budding all around you and the birds are singing in full voice. Rejoice, you are back where you want to be amongst your friends in the midst of the natural beauty that is West Waterford golf club.

"Don’t worry too much whether you hit your drive 20 yards or 200 yards, or if you miss a 9 inch putt. You have waited patiently since last December for this special day, April 26 2021.

"Enjoy every minute of it and if you don’t play today there’s no rush, with plenty of fine days to come. The important thing is to play the game and if you have a good score it’s a bonus. To each one of you we say welcome back and it’s our pleasure to see you all again."

And so say all of us...