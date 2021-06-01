The Ladies Senior at Tipperary Golf Club would love you to join them

Any day you walk in to Tipperary Golf Club and you are sure to meet a senior lady or senior gent and you know instantly you're going to have a lovely chat or a good laugh.

Such was the case for Deirdre Hayes last Friday, May 28, when she met up with these lovely ladies above.

According to Deirdre, the new Ladies Club PRO at the club, the senior ladies at Tipperary Golf Club are now promoting their weekly Monday golf event and they would like to encourage more women to join them for a relaxing round of golf.

"The ladies love to play a scramble on the day but its not just about the golf as there's a great social element to the afternoon as well," said Deirdre.

Past ladies members also join them for lunch or coffee and everyone has a great time.

So with the country finally opening up to sport, why not consider joining them for a game of golf and a coffee. You'll be made feel very welcome indeed.

Anyone interested please contact the ladies club.










