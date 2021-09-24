Search

24/09/2021

50th Year Historical Anniversary Classic for Templemore Golf Club

To mark the occasion there will be an official ceremonial unveiling of a plaque at 7pm on Friday September 24

Back L/R: Maura Sheehan Frances O Neill Mary Hogan Josie Moloney Front L to R Kay Brennan Joan Shortt Mary Butler Photo Seamus Bourke

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

This weekend will be a milestone in the celebration of 50 years of golf in Templemore.

It is truly a remarkable achievement considering all the historical activities associated on the grounds of the golf course.

To mark the occasion there will be an official ceremonial unveiling of a plaque at 7pm on Friday 24th. as a reminder to players, visitors, and members of the future where it all started.  

Captain Dinny Maher and Lady Captain Marian Keely Extends their welcome to all members and especially all past Captains and Presidents.  

There will be refreshments served to all attending.  There will be a Golf Classic on Fri 24th, Sat. 25th. Sun 26th. Both Captains wish all competing the best of luck.  There will be lots of category prizes including Ladies Seniors, Gents Seniors, Visitors, non GUI and members and lots of course prizes during play. 

18hole S/F Competition.

18and 19th. Results; 1st. Hassett, John 36 pts (18) Overall Winner. 2 nd.  Dunne, Pat 36 pts (11) Overall Runner-Up.  3rd.  Gleeson, Sean 35 pts (27).

50/50 Draw.

Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment.

19th. Sept. Mary Nolan €125. 

Seniors Results.

Another excellent turnout this morning, no sunscreen required and the scoring reflected it. In first place with 53pts were Joe O'Connor Frankie Shortt Tom Hogan and Joe Clarke, in 2nd place with 52pts were Donald Golden John Mullally and Tony O'Toole and in 3rd place with 51pts were Bernie O' Rourke Pat O'Connell and John Egan. A reminder of our outing in Tipp Town next Tuesday week and the Club Classic on the 24th 25th and 26th September and if you wish to sponsor A Tee Box please contact any member of the committee.

Covid 19 Guidelines.

Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off. 

Future Competition Dates.

Club Classic. Fri. 24th. Sat. 25th. Sun. 26th. September

Seamus Cody Cup. Date TBC.

Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.

