Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes

CPR & Defibrillator Training

CPR & defibrillator training open to all members of Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club will commence on Saturday December 18, with further dates in the New Year to be announced shortly. This is a very beneficial course that could save your life or the life of your friend in the event of having cardiac arrest. Many people in Ireland die each year after suffering cardiac arrest.

It is well known that early recognition and action in response to a victim of cardiac arrest, along with the arrival of ambulance service and advanced life support, will greatly improve the chances of survival. With a defibrillator at the golf shop in Dundrum it is important that we have volunteers to take part in this training opportunity. Please contact 087 6252872 for full details.

Ladies Golf

The winter League is into the semi final stage with four teams remaining: Team No 5 “The Swans” Isobel Hayes (captain) Kathleen O’Neill, Caroline O’Dwyer, Anne Grace, Niamh Chadwick, Marie Graves & Elizabeth Hayes. Team Total 256 pts. Team No. 1 “The Robins” Pauline Fitzgerald, Marie Horgan, Geraldine Ryan (captain), Teresa Canny, Maura Maher, Maura Crosse & Mary O’Donnell; Team Total 245 pts. Team No 2. “The Sparrows” Libby Ryan, Jenny Lawrence, Ann Blake, Flan McGlinchey (captain), Catherine O’Halloran, Gina Shanahan & Dorothea Hannigan; Team Total 240 pts.

Team No. 8 “The Parrots” Michele Crowe, Pauline Walsh, Patricia Moran, Jacinta Coman (captain), Vera Heffernan & Judy Hayes. Team Total 239 pts. The final stage of the winter league starting Monday 15th November & continuing to Saturday 27th, with the final from the 28th November to December 10th. Our Christmas Hamper is ongoing & you can enter as often as you like with the 2 best cards to count.

The Tuesday morning’s 9-hole, winner was Vera Heffernan with 18 pts.

Ladies club will hold their AGM on December 14th at 4 pm. Members should have already received an email with full details on the AGM.



Mens Golf:

A reminder to the Men only two weeks left to conclude the winter league get your two singles, a four man scramble and a 2 x 2 ball played. As we are coming to the end of the year it is time for our AGM which will be held on Monday December 13th.



Seniors Golf:

Result of last week’s 15-hole; in 1st place Tommy Moloney, Peter Silke & Noel McGuire 50.7. In 2nd place Gerry Maher, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Johnny Hannigan 50.8. In 3rd place Tommy Landers, John Moloney & Dick Hennessey 51.3.