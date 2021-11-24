Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes and fixtures

Captain of Co Tipperary Golf and Country Club Tony Reade, presenting a cheque for €1,200 to Mary MacNamara of South Tipperary Hospice
Mens Golf
The winter league is in its final week so get your final rounds played by Sunday evening November 28 and don’t let your team down.
The participation in the winter league has been very good to date. The scores are published on the notice board in the clubhouse. We continue to remind everyone to wear their mask when going into the Golf Shop and Clubhouse.
Ladies Golf
Winners of Tuesdays morning scramble was Isobel Hayes, Kay Crosse and Annette Hunt; well done ladies. Winter league is at semi final stage so there is great competition between the teams in an effort to reach the final.
The best of luck to everyone taking part.
CPR & Defibrillator Training
Couple of places still available for CPR training starting on Saturday December 18.
Please contract 087 6252872 for more details.
Seniors Golf
The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble; in 1st place P J Maher, Tom Kennedy & Dave O’Sullivan with 82pts. 2nd Gerry Maher, Jim Kinsella & Larry Hickey with 81pts. 3rd John Grogan, Tom Tuohy, Johnny Hannigan & Diarmuid O’Connor 78pts (82-4).
