Roscrea Golf Club notes and fixtures

Roscrea golf

Winter League

Round 6, kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu, Roscrea.

Overall winner Mark McGinn (47) 33 points

Cat 1 Diarmaid Loughnane (10) [29 – 1] 28 points

Cat 2 Christopher Conlon (15) 29 points (c/b)

Cat 3 Chris Conlon (snr) (26) 29 points

There will be no winter league this week; it will recommence Monday December 27.

Next Sunday there will be a 12 hole club competition

At the Men’s AGM Men’s Competition Secretary Aidan Shanahan was thanked for all his hard work during the year and Aidan also continues for another year.

Roscrea Men’s Seniors

12 hole stableford, December 17

1st Diarmuid Fitzgerald [28 – 1] 27 points

2nd Noel Doorley 24 points

3rd Pat Sheedy [26 – 3] 23 points

Senior’s golf will now break until about the 3rd week in January. Thanks to everyone who played up to now.

Wednesday Golfers Christmas Outing

12 holes stableford, December 15.

56 played on a lovely day for golf. Congrats to Mike M. Moloney on 1st Overall; and winning the hamper, kindly sponsored by Bernie’s SuperValu. Also, thanks to Parker’s Restaurant and their staff on serving up a lovely meal.

Overall winner Mike M. Moloney 28 points

Cat 1 Liam Nolan [29 – 2] 27 points

Cat 2 Andy Larkin 28 points

Cat 3 Michael Fanneran 28 points

Full results are available in the clubhouse.

Lotto

Wednesday December 1 - Numbers drawn 2, 4, 8 and 23. No Jackpot Winner and 3 Lucky Dip Winners, €25 each: Mary Searson; Billy & Chris Conlon; Colin Black. Online Lucky Dip; Paula Bergin, €25. Next weeks is Jackpot €2,150. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.

Our Club Lotto can also be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Ladies Golf

Winter Festival of Golf: Round 5 of the Winter Festival commenced Saturday December 18 and will run up to and including Friday December 31. Play as often as you wish during each round of the competition. 9 Hole Re-Entry Competition ongoing. Play as often as you like within the period of the competition.

Par-Tee Ladies

Par-Tee Ladies meet every Thursday from 1pm to 2pm. Contact Eileen before 11am for inclusion in draw. Draw on BRS by 12 noon. Plenty of golf to keep us in the swing ladies over the winter months!Thank you to everyone for observing Covid rules and protocols around the Club during the year. Hopefully 2022 will see an improvement in circumstances and we will be able to fulfil all of our fixtures and events. Wishing all our members a very happy Christmas and happy and safe golfing in 2022