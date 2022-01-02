Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and fixtures

Dundrum House Golf & leasure resort have announced their membership rates for 2022

Dundrum House Golf and Leisure Resort have just announced the various categories of membership for 2022.



LADIES & GENTS GOLD MEMBERSHIP

New Golfing Member to Dundrum House €650

Single Membership - Gents and Ladies €840

Over 65's Membership - Gents and Ladies €785

Over 70's Membership - Gents and Ladies €735

Couples Membership - €1,520

Couples Over 65's Membership €1,470

Couples Over 70's Membership €1,410

Country Membership - €400



INTERMEDIATE, STUDENT & JUVENILE MEMBERSHIPS

Upper-Intermediate (30-34 years old) €575

Lower Intermediate (24-29 years old) €520

Students (18 -23 years old in Full Time Education) €300

Juvenile (12 - under 18) €105

Juvenile (Under 12) €60

*All Membership fees above exclude Golf Ireland fee of €24. Juvenile fee €5

All Gold Members receive the following benefits:10% Discount on Food Only in Deansgrove Bar & Restaurant on presentation of a valid Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club GUI / ILGU Card.

Pay your Gold Membership in full by 1st of April and receive a Resort Gift Card for €75 (Single) or €125 (Couple)

A payment through golfclubsubs.com is available but must be set up by 1st of April 2022 and will run for 6 months. (3 months for all other categories



Distant Membership €420

Valid for those living outside a 60km radius

Distant members may play the course as often as you like throughout the year. Including playing rights to all club competitions but not eligible to win President’s or Captain's Prize.

All players must check in at the golf shop before going onto the 1st Tee Box. Added Attractions:

Since Golf Professional Marian Riordan and her team joined Dundrum early last we have seen a big increase in activity. There is nothing but praise for the Golf team. We have had a very exciting programme of activity since golf restarted in May 2021 after a prolonged lock down due to Covid 19.

Golf in the community is high on the agenda with Marian and her team excitingly reporting record high juvenile club membership. A series of clinics and classes which have taken place in the second half of 2021 were a huge success. These classes will assist young golfers on their sporting journey and make golf much more enjoyable for them.



Seniors Golf Results

The result of last week’s 15-hole scramble; in 1st place P J Maher, Johnny Hannigan & John Graves with 50.9 (C/B); in 2nd place John Grogan, Martin Quirke & John O’Donovan with 50.9; 3rd P J Kelly, Peter Silke & John Ryan (Con) with a 53.

The Seniors Golf every Tuesday is a big success providing an excellent social outlet for all those who participate. A big thank you must go to John Grogan for organising the competition each week. John received a big show of Christmas wishes and thanks from all the participants through WhatsApp which were well deserved. It should also be noted, as a result of some funds remaining at the end of the year a donation was made to Saint Vincent de Paul.



Winter Golf Classic

The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members , Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend.Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH