Search

23 Jan 2022

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Notes and fixtures

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club

L/R: Annette Hunt, Jenny Lawrence, Louise Horgan, and Marie O'Connor, playing golf in the beautiful sunshine at Dundrum House Golf

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

23 Jan 2022 7:43 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Mens Golf
The winners of the first 2-ball scramble; in 1st place Mark Jordan (10) & Declan O’Dwyer (4) with a 49. In 2nd place Seamus Reade (10) & Joe Murray (25) with 50.5. In 3rd place John Hadnett (4) & Kevin McCarthy (14) with 56.6.
Winners of the second 2-ball scramble over 15 holes; in 1st place Andrey Rangelov (7) & Declan O’Dwyer (4) with 52.9. In 2nd place Darren Hayes (7) & Patrick Ryan (14) with 53.9. 3rd Damien McGrath (10) & Paddy O’Dwyer (25) with 56.5.


Ladies Golf
The winners of Tuesday morning scramble was; Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick, Margaret King and Gina Shanahan.CPR & Defibrillator


Training
The training for our next group is Saturday 26th February. We have just two places left call 0876252872 for further details


Seniors Golf
The result of last week’s 15-hole; in first place Tommy Landers, Peter Silke & Liam Ryan (Cashel) with 50. In 2nd place John Ryan (Con), Danny Morrissey, John Graves & Tommy Moloney with 50.7.
The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend.Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media