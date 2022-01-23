County Tipperary Golf & Country Club

L/R: Annette Hunt, Jenny Lawrence, Louise Horgan, and Marie O'Connor, playing golf in the beautiful sunshine at Dundrum House Golf
Mens Golf
The winners of the first 2-ball scramble; in 1st place Mark Jordan (10) & Declan O’Dwyer (4) with a 49. In 2nd place Seamus Reade (10) & Joe Murray (25) with 50.5. In 3rd place John Hadnett (4) & Kevin McCarthy (14) with 56.6.
Winners of the second 2-ball scramble over 15 holes; in 1st place Andrey Rangelov (7) & Declan O’Dwyer (4) with 52.9. In 2nd place Darren Hayes (7) & Patrick Ryan (14) with 53.9. 3rd Damien McGrath (10) & Paddy O’Dwyer (25) with 56.5.
Ladies Golf
The winners of Tuesday morning scramble was; Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick, Margaret King and Gina Shanahan.CPR & Defibrillator
Training
The training for our next group is Saturday 26th February. We have just two places left call 0876252872 for further details
Seniors Golf
The result of last week’s 15-hole; in first place Tommy Landers, Peter Silke & Liam Ryan (Cashel) with 50. In 2nd place John Ryan (Con), Danny Morrissey, John Graves & Tommy Moloney with 50.7.
The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend.Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH
