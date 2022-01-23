Templemore golf club news and fixtures

Templemore golf club
Ladies Committee and Officers 2022.
Captain: Mary Hogan. President: Mary Butler. Competition Secretary: Marian Keely. Handicap Secretary: Josie Bourke. Secretary: Kay Brennan. Treasurer: Margaret Buckley. Committee Members: Mary Ryan. Maura Sheehan. Breda Murphy. Josie Moloney. Margie Costigan.
15th. & 16th. Jan Competition.
Due to inclement weather. the results of the 9hole competition on the 15th. and 16th. will be posted on the members WhatsApp.
50/50 Draw.
The results from Sunday 16th. will be posted on the Members WhatsApp.
Seniors Results.
13th. Jan. 5 teams took part with great scoring all round. 1st. 59 pts. Liam Daly, Seanie Gleeson, James Murray, Seamus Ryan. 2nd. 57 pts. Paddy Bourke, Pat O Connell, Jim Gleeson, Jim Casey. 3rd. 55pts. John Mullally, Frankie Shortt, Michael Healy, Paudie Butler.
Future Competition Dates.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM
Week-end Competitions will be on announced on the Members WhatsApp.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.