10 Feb 2022

Templemore Golf Club - news and fixtures

Weekend Competition and Captains Drive-in

Templemore Golf Club. Enjoying the 50th anniversary celebrations are, L/R: Michael Purcell, George Collins, Liam Daly, Rody Cawley, Tommy Foley PHOTO SEAMUS BOURKE

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

10 Feb 2022 7:45 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Weekend Competition and Captains Drive-in
Due to the serious inclement weather all events have been postponed due to the serious wet inclement weather. Further details will be announced on the members WhatsApp as soon as the course is suitable for play.


Golf for Everyone - Strategy 2022 - 2026
Golf Ireland has launched a new five-year Strategic Plan that will help guide the game from 2022 to 2026. Titled ‘Golf for Everyone’, this is the first Strategy of its kind from Golf Ireland, that comes after a lengthy consultation process. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.


Golf for Everyone Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (lady/gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.
50/50 Draw
The results from Sunday 6th. The draw will carry over to next week.


Seniors Results
February 3. Eight teams took part this morning with great scoring. 1st. 63 pts. Paudie Butler, John Kirwan, Ollie Murray, Seamus Ryan. 2nd. Seamie Cahill, Jim Gleeson, Phil Ryan, 61 pts. 3rd. 60 pts. Bertie Keane, John Mullally, James Murray, John Egan.


Future Competition Dates
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am
Course weather condition will be updated on Members WhatsApp.

