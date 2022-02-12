Search

12 Feb 2022

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and competitions

Golf Notes February 7

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and competitions

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

12 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Golf Notes February 7
KCo Tipperary Golf & Country Club members are looking forward to the official start of Golf 2022 with Captain’s Drive-in, which is planned for Sunday February 20. Hopefully the weather will be kind when Captains Brian Slattery and Niamh Chadwick and Junior Captains Niall Tobin & Ellen Butler will Tee-off, with a big turnout of golfers. Members please put your name on the time sheet or ring the Golf Shop in time for the draw.


Mens Golf
13-hole singles Stableford competition; in 1st place Dessie Ryan (12) with 27pts(B/6); 2nd Fionn Carew (18) 27pts; 3rd Donal Coman (20) 26pts. This competition continues for one more week.
The Spring League will commence on Monday February 13th. It will be a team format, singles. It will be played over 4 weeks, with each player playing 4 rounds each. To enter ring the Golf Shop on 062 71222 ext 2.


Ladies Golf
The winners of Tuesday morning scramble was Vera Heffernan, Kay Crosse and Mary Lonergan, congratulations ladies. The Spring League is well underway with great anticipation of scores from the various teams as soon as first round finishes.The 9-hole fundraiser for Cuan Saor continues for February your support is greatly appreciated.


Seniors Golf
Results of the 15-hole scramble; in 1st place Danny Morrissey, P J Kelly & Tommy Landers with a 75. In 2nd place Johnny Hannigan, Martin Quirke & John Graves with 67. In 3rd place Diarmuid O’Connor, Noel McGuire & Liam Ryan (Cashel) with 66. The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH

