Search

20 Feb 2022

Templemore Golf Club - news and fixtures

Club welcomes Capital Grant of €31,338

Templemore Golf Club - news and fixtures

Templemore Golf Club 2021 Lady Treasurer Breda Murphy presenting a contribution from the Ladies to 2021 Club Captain Dinny Maher towards the 50th Anniversary Classic PHOTO BY SEAMUS BOURKE

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Capital Grant of €31,338


Congratulation to all the application team in making this application successful. It was a long period of numerous protocols and applications. The news came on Friday February 11. It confirms the ability of the team involved to bring such an application to a successful conclusion.


There was great delight from all the members as it endorsed the confidence in the club towards developments to achieve the highest standard as one of the best 9hole Golf Club in the country.
The grant will be ringfenced for essential drainage. The Sports Capital Programme aim is to foster an integrated and planned approach to developing sports and physical recreation facilities throughout the country. It is the primary vehicle for government support for these developments


Weekend Competition
February 12 and 13. Competition will be on next issue. Further details on all competitions will be announced on the members WhatsApp as soon as possible.


Golf is for Everyone
Golf Ireland has launched a new five-year Strategic Plan that will help guide the game from 2022 to 2026.
Entitled Golf for Everyone, this is the first strategy of its kind from Golf Ireland, that comes after a lengthy consultation process. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.


Membership Fees in Templemore
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband and wife/partners. €350. Family (children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member
50/50 Draw
The results from Sunday, February 13. The draw will carry over to next week.


Seniors Results
February 10. Seven teams played this morning with good scoring. 1st. 60 pts. Donal Golden, John Kirwan, John Mullally, Jim Casey. 2nd. 58 pts. Joe Fahey, Pat O Connell, Sean Cashman, John Egan. 3rd. 54 pts. Paddy Bourke, Ambrose Purcell, Joe Hennessy, Phil Ryan.
Future Competition Dates.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.
Course weather condition will be updated on Members WhatsApp.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media