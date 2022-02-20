Templemore Golf Club - news and fixtures

Templemore Golf Club 2021 Lady Treasurer Breda Murphy presenting a contribution from the Ladies to 2021 Club Captain Dinny Maher towards the 50th Anniversary Classic PHOTO BY SEAMUS BOURKE
Capital Grant of €31,338
Congratulation to all the application team in making this application successful. It was a long period of numerous protocols and applications. The news came on Friday February 11. It confirms the ability of the team involved to bring such an application to a successful conclusion.
There was great delight from all the members as it endorsed the confidence in the club towards developments to achieve the highest standard as one of the best 9hole Golf Club in the country.
The grant will be ringfenced for essential drainage. The Sports Capital Programme aim is to foster an integrated and planned approach to developing sports and physical recreation facilities throughout the country. It is the primary vehicle for government support for these developments
Weekend Competition
February 12 and 13. Competition will be on next issue. Further details on all competitions will be announced on the members WhatsApp as soon as possible.
Golf is for Everyone
Golf Ireland has launched a new five-year Strategic Plan that will help guide the game from 2022 to 2026.
Entitled Golf for Everyone, this is the first strategy of its kind from Golf Ireland, that comes after a lengthy consultation process. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.
Membership Fees in Templemore
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband and wife/partners. €350. Family (children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member
50/50 Draw
The results from Sunday, February 13. The draw will carry over to next week.
Seniors Results
February 10. Seven teams played this morning with good scoring. 1st. 60 pts. Donal Golden, John Kirwan, John Mullally, Jim Casey. 2nd. 58 pts. Joe Fahey, Pat O Connell, Sean Cashman, John Egan. 3rd. 54 pts. Paddy Bourke, Ambrose Purcell, Joe Hennessy, Phil Ryan.
Future Competition Dates.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.
Course weather condition will be updated on Members WhatsApp.
