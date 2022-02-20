Thurles Golf Club news and fixtures

CAPTAINS/PRESIDENT’S DRIVE-IN

The Captain’s (Thomas Maguire and Lorraine O’Keeffe, President’s (Mary Coman O’Neill) and Junior Captains (Michelle Flanagan and Jack Cashin) Drive-In will take place on Sunday February 27.

To celebrate this occasion there will be a 9 Hole (Back 9) Shotgun Mixed Champagne Scramble at 1pm

Entry Sheet for the Shotgun Mixed is in the Hall – Entry Fee €5

Draw will be made on Thursday February 24.

The shotgun will be immediately followed by the Drive-In at 3pm

Presentation of Prizes & Finger Food will follow! All are most welcome



CONGRATULATIONS

Congratulations and best of luck to Liam Troy is has been selected as Captain of the Irish Boys U16.



TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours.

Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 9th February: 20, 22, 23, 30

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dips – Jimmy O’Neill and Paul Fennessy €50 each

Next week’s Jackpot €15,400. Draw will take place live on our Facebook page at 4.30pm on Wednesday.Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



MEN’S RESULTS

Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th February –14 Hole Singles S/F

1st Tom Fanning (10) 34pts

2nd Shane Moloney (6) 31pts



LADIES GOLF NOTES

Ladies Results

Tuesday February 8th- 14 Holes S/F

1st Lil Leahy (13) 27 pts 2nd Maria Dempsey (15) 26 pts

Upcoming Competitions

Tuesday 15th February - 14 Holes S/F

Sunday 20th February - 14 holes S/F

Spring League

Draw has been made.

Round 1 of Spring League Friday February 11 and Thursday, February 24.