Roscrea Golf Club news and fixtures

Roscrea Golf Club
The Captains’ Drive In
Next Sunday, February 27, weather permitting. Sign in 10.30am. Shotgun Start. 4-Person Mixed-Team Scramble. Best of luck to our captains Margaret Collison and Brendan Monaghan as they officially start their year in office. Hope it will be the start of a happy and successful year.
Lotto
Wednesday February 16 - Numbers drawn 9, 12, 20 & 29. No Jackpot Winner. One Match 3 winner €150; Aidan Doran. Online Lucky Dip; Paula Bergin, €25.00. Next weeks is Jackpot €3,500. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7pm.
Note
New easy read lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie
Ladies Golf
Unfortunately, due to wintry conditions, very little to report this week. Golf course closed since Tuesday. Hopefully we will have the Captains’ Drive-In on Sunday February 27th, weather dependent.
Enjoy the break!
Partee Ladies
This event takes place every Thursday 1.30 - 2.30. Please contact Eileen before 11 to be included in the draw which will be displayed on BRS at 12.
Bansha Celtic's Kyle Hayes tries to get around the challenge of Cian Phelan (Slievenamon Celtic) during last Saturday's Division 2 Youths Cup final played at Ballypatrick. Pic: Michael Boland
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar with Brian Kelly, founder and Managing Director, Calibration Technology and Georgina Hamilton-Logan, Zone Director Sales, UK and Ireland, Eppendorf
Tipperary Pride have lots of events lined up over the coming months including a mystery tour, karaoke nights and a 'pink' tribute band
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.