County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and competitions

Captains Drive-in

The Captains Drive-in was a huge success in beautiful sunshine at Dundrum House Golf Course on Sunday last. It was wonderful to see normality returning with a very big turnout of members on a crisp March day, all enjoying the sunshine as they congregated to a reception of tea and coffee.

In keeping with the excellent day we were treated to four excellent drives.



Up first we had Junior Captain Ellen Butler representing the Junior Girls club who just showed us how it is done. Next on the Tee Box Niall Tobin as cool as could be driving like a professional representing the boys Junior Club. There is no doubt the junior clubs have two excellent young captains and we wish them the very best for the year ahead. Next up was the Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick who treated us to another excellent drive as she is well capable of.



Finally Captain Brian Slattery cool as could be with lots of experience drove a fine ball up the fairway.

The golfing year is off to an excellent start, which everyone is looking forward to after two difficult years.



The results of the four-ball, 9-hole scramble run in conjunction with the Captain’s Drive-in: In 1st place on the Front 9; Daniel Kennedy, P J Kelly, Kay Crosse & Ava O’Dwyer.



2nd on the Front 9; Captain Brian Slattery, Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick, President Kathleen O’Neill & Secretary Michael Slattery.



1st on the Back 9; Des O’Neill, Niall Tobin, Collette O’Dwyer & Ellen Butler. In 2nd place on the Back 9; Hugh Maher, Liam Maher, Lorcan Keenan & Felicity Keenan.



Ladies Golf

Late opening of the course due to frost on the Tuesday meant the ladies didn’t get to golf but did get out on Thursday morning instead, where we had a lovely game of golf playing 9 holes in glorious sunshine and the winner on the day was Flan McGlinchey with a great score of 20 pts, well done Flan.



Mens Golf

The results of last week’s 13-hole singles competition; in 1st place Declan O’Dwyer (4) with 28pts. 2nd John Grogan (11) with 26pts (B/3) 3rd John McGrath (16) with 26pts. The winter league is in full swing with some excellent golf been played and some good scores.



Seniors Golf

The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble; in 1st place Martin Quirke, John Grogan, Tom Kennedy & Seamus King with 83pts. In 2nd place Gerry Maher, Peter Silke, John Graves & Pat O’Gorman.



Special Note from the Golf Shop

Members please note that from now on we will only be sending our COURSE UPDATING on the BRS golf app, i.e. course closures due to weather etc, rather than sending emails through ClubV1. All members on the time sheet of the effected day will receive an email updating them with the course status of that day.



In order to see this you must log into the BRS app on your phone & click on the bell icon (top left of the screen), and this will bring you through to your messages, All members can see any updates for any given day on the booking screen, just scroll up or down to see message across screen.

The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition.

Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 TEAMS EVERY MONTH