Templemore Golf Club - Captains Drive-In

Templemore Captains Drive-in

On a glorious and perfect day with the course in an excellent condition on Sunday, March 6, the golf season became active in Templemore.



2021 Captain Dinny Maher presented the traditional Golf Ball to incoming Captain Jim Ryan. The attendance was in abundance as all were delighted to get back into their golf after long inclement weather delays resulting in course closures.

Captain Jim thanked all those who attended, also best wishes to the incoming President Michael Purcell, Lady Captain Mary Hogan and Lady President Mary Butler. Captain Jim made a presentation in appreciation to Greenkeeper Jack Alaxendra for his dedicated work on the greens and the Golf course in general. Lady Captain Mary also made a presentation on behalf of the Ladies to Jack, both wishing him well in his retirement and looking forward to seeing him playing the great game of golf. Fr Dominic gave all his blessing and wishes to a happy year of golf. The Ladies organised a hospitality reception in the Club House Lounge which was greatly appreciated by all as this was the first in two years due to Covid-19.



Captains Drive-in Competition

March 6 2022. A fine day and the course in fantastic condition for the Captains Drive-in saw great team play throughout. 1st place team, Declan Kennedy, John Egan, Michael Keely and Josie Burke. 2nd place team, Ambrose Purcell, Jerome Ryan, George Murray and Joe Hennessy. 3rd: Frank Russell, John Stapleton, Paddy Burke and Kay Brennan.

Thanks to the Ladies for a wonderful spread to round off a great day. The Winner of the 9 -hole Stableford was Pat O’Connell with 26 points.



Golf is for Everyone

Golf Ireland has launched a new five-year Strategic Plan that will help guide the game from 2022 to 2026. Titled ‘Golf for Everyone’, this is the first Strategy of its kind from Golf Ireland, that comes after a lengthy consultation process. “Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships



Fees

Golf for Everyone Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore. Gent/Lady, €300. Husband & Wife/Partners, €450. O.A.P Husband & Wife/Partners, €350. Family (children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent) €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs) €50. OAP & Clergy, €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.



50/50 Draw

The results from Sunday, March 6. €30 was Micheal Webster.

REMINDER; 50/50

Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. templemoregolfclub.ie/ membership/



Seniors Results

March 3. Nine teams took part this morning with good scoring all round. 1st on a count back with 57pts. Paudie Butler, George Collins, Sean Cashman. 2nd. 57 pts. Donal Golden, Jim Gleeson, Joe Hennessy. 3rd. 56 pts. Joe O Connor, John Mullally, Tom Hogan.



Future Competition Dates

Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.

Course weather condition will be updated on Members WhatsApp