County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and competitions

Mens Golf

Spring league results 2022: Congratulations to (team 8) Marion Reardon, Martin Maher, Michael Hayes, Martin Quirke, John Ryan (Bob) & Don Kennedy with a fine score of 407 pts.

In 2nd place (team 13) Michael O’Grady, Dermot Keating, Mark Jordan, Danny O’Dwyer, Sean Carroll & Peter Silke with 391 pts



In 3rd team (1) David Downey, Michael Butler, Dermot O’Dwyer, John O’Donoghue, Stephen Buckley & John Buckley with 387 pts.



Results of the Singles week ending 2/3 March. 1st Fionn Carew (17) 40pts; 2nd Dessie Ryan (12) 39pts; Best Gross John Canny (6) 35pts; 3rd David Quirke (10) 38pts; 4th Kevin Duggan (21) 36pts (B/9)



Doubles Qualifier

The competition this week & Next weekend is the club Doubles Qualifier. It will be a Stableford Competition off the white markers.



The top 31 teams plus last year’s winner to qualify for the Match-play Rounds. The format for the qualifier is Scotch Foursomes. The handicap is the combined handicap of both players divided by two to give the number of shots over the course. This competition will start on Monday April 5 and close on Sunday April 10. Please sign in at the Golf Shop and the fee is €10 per person



Ladies Golf

On Friday night last April 1st we had a return to our Annual Table Quiz, one of our major fund raisers for the ladies club. Once again it was very well supported by you the members with 20 teams competing. Phil Ryan did a great job as MC for the night with Flan McGlinchey and Margaret Ryan making us wrack our brains with their questions.



It was a fun night with a prize for the best team name, which went to the Graves/Kinane family for “3 birdies & a Bald Eagle.



It was a closely fought quiz in the end. The wining team was made up of some former Captains and the Captain. Anne Grace, Caroline O’Dwyer, Teresa Canny and Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick. Second team was a family affair of Niamh Brown father John Brown and Kieran Slattery.



Thanks to all who contributed to the raffle, to the ladies committee and those who helped out on the night and to the Men’s committee who picked up the tab for the food. The ladies committee raised over €1,200 on the night and your generosity is greatly appreciated.



This week’s golf saw the first of our 18-hole competitions return. With placing on the fairway only and this was a non qualifying competition the winners were 1st Marie Graves (37.7) with 36 points, 2nd Frances Boyle (12.8) with 33 points & 3rd Judy Hayes (37.2) with 32 points.



Our Tuesday morning 9-hole golf is a very popular scramble and the winning team last week was made up of Phyllis Heffernan, Kay Crosse and Flan McGlinchey.



This week we will have our 18-hole qualifying competition on Sunday April 3rd & Wed 6th and a 9-hole qualifier on Tuesday April 5th. Our Thursday evening social golf returns with Tee times from 5 o clock.

A reminder that at the end of this month we will have the first of our Medal Competitions with the Josie Alley 18-hole on April 24th& 27th. Our first Mixed Scramble is returning on Thursday April 28.



Seniors Golf

The Results of last week’s 15-hole Scramble; in 1st place Noel Quirke, John Grogan, Diarmuid O’Connor & Denis Ryan with 91pts. 2nd Tommy Landers Liam Ryan (Con), Tom Kennedy & John Graves with 90pts. 3rd Larry Hickey, Tommy Moloney, Seamus King & John O’Donovan with 89pts.



Open Singles

Last week’s Open Singles winners; in 1st place Robert O’Brien with 34pts. 2nd Don Kennedy with 30pts & in 3rd place Robert Bennett with 29pts.