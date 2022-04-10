Search

10 Apr 2022

Ballykisteen Ladies' Golf news and competitions

Upcoming Fixtures: Sunday 10th March – 18 Hole Stableford

Ballykisteen Ladies' Golf

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Apr 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Results
Sunday 20th March – 12 Hole Stableford: Winner Anne O’Connor 26 Pts with 3 pars. Runner Up Olive Quinlan 25 Pts. Third Jane O’Dwyer 24 Pts
Tuesday 29th March – 12 Hole Stableford: Winner Barbara Leahy 25 Pts (CB). Runner Up Esther Fearnley 25 Pts. Third Anne O’Connor 24 Pts.
Sunday 3rd April – 12 Hole Stableford: Winner Olive Quinlan 32 Pts with 2 pars. Runner Up Anne O’Connor 30 Pts. Third Jane O’Dwyer 23 Pts.


Upcoming Fixtures
Sunday 10th March – 18 Hole Stableford. This very popular and enjoyable “Dust Off” day will be a draw for playing partners at 11.15am
Tuesday morning golf continues with tee times booked for ladies from 10.30am. Sunday 18 Hole competitions commence on 17th April with draw for playing partners at 11.15am.
Thursday senior (over 50) ladies golf will commence on 21st April with draw for playing partners at 1.30pm. Ladies weekly scramble will commence on Wednesday 6h April with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Sunday 7th May is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. Further details to follow.


Golf Ireland - Get into Golf Programme
Beginner golf for ladies will start on 26th April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme. For further details please telephone Jill on 087 313 5069.

Local News

