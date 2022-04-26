Ballykisteen Ladies' Golf - congratulations to Caitlin Shippam on winning the Munster Women’s & Girls Senior Open

Caitlin Shippam of Ballykisteen Golf Club, the 2022 Munster Women’s and Girls’ Senior Open Champion. Caitlin won with rounds of 79/76/73, being victorious by four strokes
LADIES
Upcoming Fixtures Saturday 23rd/Tue 26th April: 18 Hole Stableford. BRS
Thursday. 21st/Sunday 24th April: April Monthly Medal.
Thursday 21st April: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. Ladies weekly scramble each
Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.
Saturday, May 7, is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. Further details to follow
Congratulations
Many congratulations to Caitlin Shippam on winning the Munster Women’s & Girls Senior Open Championships. Also, to Gordan Sillett on finishing 5th place at Tullamore Golf Club in the Leinster Under 16’s championships. Great achievements for two of our elite junior golfers
Get into Golf Programme
Beginner golf for ladies will start on 26th April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme.
For further details please telephone Jill on 087 313 5069.
Pictured at the launch were: Pat McKenna (DIL Committee), Rachel Holloway (DIL Committee), Una Healy, Gill Moore (DIL Committee), Pat Cleary (DIL Committee), Jonathan Gleeson (DIL Chairperson)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.