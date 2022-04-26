Thurles Golf Club news and competitions

Thurles Golf Club
MEN’S RESULTS
Sunday 10th April – 18 Hole Singles S/F: Bray O’Brien Qualifier 1st Don Cunningham (24)41pts
2nd Jack Lineen (14) 39pts
3rd Noel Shorley (19) 39pts
4th Johnny Doyle (23) 39pt
THURSDAY OPEN SINGLE
Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.
TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER
Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) continues. Play any day of the week outside normal competition hours. Entry fee per person – members €6; visitors €20; juniors €3 (juniors only eligible for main prizes if playing off senior handicap and they have paid the full fee). Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022. Further information, handicap index and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.
LOTT0
Lotto Numbers Wednesday 13th April: 6, 7, 10, 23.
No Jackpot Winner. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s Donal Kinnane €100
NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €16,300
Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Thank you for your continued support.
SPLIT THE POT
Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!
