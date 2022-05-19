Tipperary Golf Club Ladies news and fixtures

There was a great turnout for our first major of the year, the Men's President's Prize to the Ladies, Mr Ger Dineen on Wed, May 11. Pictured is our winner, Mary Devlin
Results
Winner : Mary Devlin (35) 70 nett
Runner Up : Katherine Morrissey (12) 71 nett (on last 6 holes)
Gross : Aoife Lowry (3) 80 gross, 77 nett
3rd : Josephine O'Donnell (28) 71 nett (on last 9 holes)
9 hole winner : Nuala O'Sullivan
Sunday, May 15
Winner : Una Bohan (22) 39 pts
Runner Up : Sadie Conroy (16) 38 pts
Fixtures this week :
Wed, May 18th - 18 hole Stableford, kindly sponsored by JJ Fogarty Motors
Sunday, May 22- 18 hole Stableford, club day
Also, on May 25th we have our annual Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research, all ladies get your pink out and join us at Tipperary Golf Club for what is always a lovely day.
Entry fee is €10 for members and €20 for visitors, still spaces on the timesheet, please ring the pro shop on 062 51119.
