County Tipperary Golf and Country Club

Mens Golf

Results of the Matchplay Qualifier; in 1st place Brian Everard (11) 40pts, in 2nd place Michael Butler (7) 39pts, 3rd John Canny (9) 37pts.The Draw for the Matchplay is posted in the clubhouse.



Singles Stableford competition results; in 1st Dessie Ryan (10) 41pts, 2nd Michael (Mouse) Morris (27) 37pts, Best Gross Dermot Keating (8) 37pts, 3rd Andrey Rangelov (9) 35pts.

TNext weekend our competition is the O’Dwyer Cup which is sponsored by Dermot and John O’Dwyer.



Ladies Golf

TOur Minor and Challenge teams were out on Sunday at home playing against Clonmel. The Minor Team were Jenny Lawrence, Caroline O’Dwyer, Patricia Moran, Geraldine Ryan and Colette O’Dwyer. The Challenge team were Jacinta Coman, Amy O’Sullivan, Catherine O’Halloran, Marie Graves and Judy Hayes, it was a very enjoyable day with all teams playing fantastic golf with Dundrum coming out on top in both games.



Congratulations to all players on the day and many thanks to Clonmel for a very competitive game of golf. Best of luck going forward to our ladies teams. On Tuesday and Wednesday last our ladies played 9-hole qualifier which was well supposed by the ladies.

The winner was our vice captain Jacinta Coman (29) with 20pts, in 2nd place Maura Maher (36) with 19 pts, 3rd place went to Club President Kathleen O’Neill (21) with 18 pts.Thursday evening’s social golf was won by Mary Knightly with 20pts.



In 2nd place Caroline O’Dwyer with 19 pts.Josie Alley also presented her Prizes for our recent medal competition, on Thursday evening and as always Josie personally presented the prizes having done so since the establishment of our golf club.



Her sponsorship is much appreciated by the ladies club.On Tuesday next we have the R & A 9-hole Challenge which can be mixed team the winners must be available to play further competition’s which includes the final in St. Andrew’s. See the ladies golf app for all details.



Senena Kinane Classic

TOn Friday May 13, Marie Graves with the help of a committee of club members held a golf classic in aid of her niece Serena Kinane. The day was a great success.

The sun was shining and 60 teams came from far and near to play the course which was looking fantastic. Serena and her family would like to thank Jeff Leo for giving the golf course for use on the day. A big thank you also to all the sponsors of the prizes & the tee boxes. Marie would like to thank the committee that helped her and made the day such a great success. Well done and congratulations to all prize winners.



In 1st place; Patricia Moran, Isobel Hayes, Anne Blake and Geraldine Ryan.

2nd Catherine O'Halloran, Liam O'Sullivan, Kay Crosse and Sean O'Halloran.

3rd John Ryan Luigi, Liam Downey, Joe Johnson and Frankie Nolan. The

Longest Drive: Ladies: Sheena Ryan, Men: Brian Shields. The Nearest the Pin: Ladies: Jacinta Coman, Men: Nicholas Walsh.



Seniors Golf

The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble with two scores to count; in 1st place John Grogan, Gerry Maher, Johnny Maher & Denis Ryan 78 (82-4), in 2nd place Jim Kinsella, Tommy Landers, Denis McCarthy & Tom Tuohy 73 (77-4), 3rd Peter Silke, John Ryan (Con) & John Graves 72