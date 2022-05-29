County Tipperary Golf and Country Club

Mens Golf

The O’Dwyer Cup Sponsored by Dermot & John O’Dwyer took place last weekend. It was a stroke play competition off the white markers. Our thanks to John & Dermot for their kind sponsorship. The winner was John Grogan playing off 11 with a 68, well done to John.

It was a very close competition with most of the top places decided on count back. In 2nd place Thomas Quealy (8) 68, Best Gross went to Dermot Keating (7) 69, 3rd Brian Carrigg (18) 68, 4th Liam McInerney (11) 68. Category 1 winners; in 1st place Michael O’Grady (7) 72, 2nd David Quirke (9) 72, 3rd Alan Horgan (7) 72. Category 2 winners; in 1st place Noel Murphy (12) 70, 2nd Padraig Skeffington (16) 72, 3rd Kevin McGrath (12)74. Category 3winners; in 1st place P J Flanagan (19) with a 69, 2nd Larry Hickey (24) 71, 3rd Jonathan Grogan (19) 72.



The winners of the 2’s competition: Andrey Rangelov 2 at 12th Jonathan Grogan 2 at 6th& 2 at 12th Andrew Burke 2 at at 2th Michael Butler 2 at 12th Michael Ryan 2 at 6th Declan Ryan 2 at 12th Sean Ryan 2 at 6th Alan Horgan 2 at 3rd Kevin McGrath 2 at 12th Daniel Currivan 2 at 6th Thomas Quealy 2 at 12th Brian Slattery 2 at 12th Each winning received €14 per 2 into their Golf Shop account.



Ladies Golf

The Ladies Tuesday morning 9-hole competition was won by Elizabeth Hayes with a splendid score of 24pts. Congratulations to Pauline Fitzgerald on winning the R & A 9-hole competition. Pauline will go forward to represent our club in Tipperary on June 10th. Best of luck to Pauline in Tipperary. The winner of the Thursday evening social golf was Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick with 19pts, with Bridie Kinsella in 2nd place with 18pts. Best of luck to our intermediate team, their caddies & managers who are playing on Saturday next in Templemore against Templemore.



Seniors Golf

The results of last week’s 15-hole full scramble ; in 1st place Martin Quirke, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Larry Hickey 50.9, in 2nd place Joe Treacy, Liam Ryan (Con) & Tom Tuohy 52.2, in 3rd place Gerry Maher, Charlie Gaffney & Jim Kinsella 52.8



Open Singles

The results of last week’s Open Singles; in 1st place John Canny with 39pts, 2nd Conor Ryan with 38pts & 3rd Evan Moloney with 34pts.