County Tipperary Golf & Country Club news and fixtures

Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club



Mens Golf

The result of the V-Par competition played over last weekend; in 1st place Martin Maher playing off 10 finished 4up a very good score, in 2nd place Brian Everard (9) 3up. Best Gross Dermot Keating (7) 3up, 3rd Cormac Ryan (18) 3up

4th Michael Stapleton (21) 2up.



Next weekend we have the Senior, Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups played over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On the following weekend June 11th & 12 we have the Carroll Cup Hospice Fundraiser.



There were two winners of the Two’s for the V-PAR Competition.

Gavin Ryan Dooree with a 2 at 3rd & Seamus Ryan with a 2 at 12th

Each have €52 added to their Shop Account.



Ladies Golf

Our 3Ts medal competition was won by Libby Ryan (16.4) 42 pts, in 2nd place Patricia Moran on (23) 40 pts, 3rd Frances Boyle (14.1) 39pts. some very impressive scoring there ladies well done. Many thanks to all that supported this competition as all proceeds going to Turn the Tide of Suicide.

Tuesday morning’s winner was Amy O’Sullivan with a fabulous 23 pts beating Jenny Lawrence who had hole in one on the 6th, well done to both ladies on a great morning of golf.

Thursday evening we had mixed scramble with 21 teams taking part; in 1st place Pauline Fitzgerald, Paddy Fitzgerald & Mike Butter 27.9, in 2nd place Ann Blake John Foley & Patsy O’Connor 29.6. & 3rd Patricia Moran, John Ryan & Aidan Murphy 29.6, 4th Judy Hayes, Des O Neill & Ramie Davern.Our intermediate team were in Templemore on Saturday against Templemore.



The girls were very strong on the day but unfortunately for us Templemore came out on top in the end.We have a busy month of golf for June ladies, starting with 9-hole on June 1st The Perpetual Cup will take place on June 5th & 8th please note this is a stroke play competition.



We have an 18-hole S/F competition on June 12th & 15th. On June 16th we have our monthly Mixed Scramble. On June 19th & 22nd the Claret Jug and on June 29th & 30th we have our play in pink day.

This is a most enjoyable couple of days for our club in raising major revenue for Breast Cancer Research, once again this year we can rely on the Men’s Club joining in the fun as they are always so supportive of this great event.



Lady Captain Niamh hosted her Day Away in the Gold Coast in the most beautiful sunshine with 37 ladies playing in the competition all the ladies agreed it was perfect location for the day and everyone really enjoyed the golf and beautiful dinner that follow.



Our winner was Catherine O’Halloran with a very impressive 43 Pts, in 2nd place Elizabeth Hayes with 41 pts. & 3rd Catherine Moloney also with 41 pts. Congratulations to Maura Maher on winning nearest to the pin on 7th a great day was had by all, thank you to Lady Captain Niamh & well done.



Seniors Golf

The result of last week’s 15-hole Champagne Scramble with two to count; in 1st place, P J Maher, Jim Kinsella & Liam Treacy 82pts.

In 2nd place Tommy Landers, Johnny Hannigan & Pat O’Gorman with 73pts. 3rd John Grogan.