Templemore Golf Club - Jimmy Bruen victory for Templemore over Tipperary Town

Saturday 28th. May 2022. Congratulations to team Captain Declan Russell, Vice Captains Dermot Cooper, Donal Hayes and to all the team in a 3/2 win over Tipperary Town in Templemore. It was a glorious day for golf and all the sweeter with a victory for Templemore with a very competitive new team. Team; John McGrath, Caran Hassett , Johnny Coleman, Cathal Leahy, Mark Stakelum, Ewan Scott, Ned Delaney, Martin Gleeson, Philip Ryan (jnr), Timothy Tuohy, Keith Morris, Shane Russell. Next round V Clonmel in Templemore time and date to be confirmed.

The Jimmy Bruen Shield

The Jimmy Bruen Shield was inaugurated to commemorate the late Jimmy Bruen of Muskerry Golf Club who inspired the British & Irish Team to their first win in the Walker Cup at St. Andrews in 1938. Jimmy was only 18-years old at the time and a schoolboy at the Presentation Brothers. He won the British Amateur Championship in 1946 and many other National Championships, before an injury brought a premature end to his illustrious amateur carrier. Jimmy was renowned for his distance off the tee before technology was even dreamt about. No doubt about the achievements of this great golfer.

Pierce Purcell Shield V Cahir

18th. May. Our Pierce Purcell team was defeated by Cahir this evening in Cahir. Tommy Foley Captain expressed a great thanks to the players and panel for their efforts. Thanks to John Galvin for his assistance, and to our supporters who travelled with us. Tommy also congratulated the Cahir Team in their success and wished then all the success in the tournament. Templemore Team. Denis Maher, Padraig Moloney, Tom McGrath, Michael Delaney, Declan Russell, Jerome Ryan, Andy Purcell, Mick Keely, Michael Purcell, Paul Touhy. The subs were Denis Touhy, John Hassett, Ambrose Purcell and Cathal Leahy.

The Pierce Purcell Shield.

Inaugurated in 1970 the Pierce Purcell Shield is in commemoration of Professor Pierce Purcell one of the great administrators of Irish golf from the 1920, to the 1950's. The format is five teams of Foursomes playing of a combined handicap of 27 and the minimum handicap being 12.

Competition Results.

29st. May. Result of 18 hole s/f. 1st. Paddy Fogarty 38 points. 2nd. Pat Oconnell 36 Points. 3rd. John Egan 35 points.

The Social Mixed Scramble.

25th. May. Social Mixed Results: 1st. Anne Hogg, Jim Casey and Liam Daly. Gross: Anna Cashman, Johnny Coleman and Pat O’Connell.

Ladies Golf;

24th.May. 18hole Stableford. 1st. Breda O Connell 37pts. 2nd. Mary Hogan 35pts. 3rd. Shelia Delaney 30pts.

50/50 Draw.

Deferred to next week 5th. May. REMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/ membership/

Seniors Results.

25th. May. We had 6 teams taking part on a soft morning for golf. 1st. 50pts. Paddy Fogarty, Pat O Connell, Liam Leahy, Tommy Deegan. 2nd. 47pts. on a count back, Tom Kennedy, Seanie Gleeson, Ger Hayes, Seamus Ryan. 3rd. 47pts. Ambrose Purcell, Frankie Shortt, John Egan, Jim Casey.

Club membership Fees.

Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.

Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/ membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site.

Golf for Everyone Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore.

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.

Future Competition Dates.

11th. June. All Irl. 4ball away v Cahir fixed for 4.30 Sat. 11th. June.

Mixed Social. Every Wed..

Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.

Advance Notice; JK Bracken's Golf Classic. (Dates Changed) Classic has been moved from 3rd.& 4th, of June to 10th. & 11th. June. Course will be closed to members on Friday 10th. and Saturday 11th. June.

Others Dates for your Diary.

Mary Hogan Ladies Captain's Prize Tuesday 5th. and Saturday 9th. July.

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday 6th. August.

Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday 22nd. to Sunday 24th. July