Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Cup

Ninth annual golf classic fundraiser

This year will see the ninth annual Richie & Breda memorial golf classic in aid of the South Tipperary Hospice in association with Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA club. The event will be held on the week 26th – 29th July at Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club, Dundrum, Co Tipperary.



To date we have raised over €130,000 for the South Tipperary Hospice movement with lasts years classic raising over €29,000 alone. This has only been possible by your most generous contributions and help throughout the years.

Many families have been touched by cancer and many more will be in the future; they are all reliant on the great work that the hospice provides in such difficult times. We are extremely fortunate to have this service in our community and fundraisers like this will help the South Tipperary Hospice continue its great work.



Among the many challenges that Covid-19 has brought over the last two years is the inability for charities and clubs to raise much needed funds. So rather than stepping back we have decided to try and make this year’s classic bigger and better with a 4-day event and hope to raise even more money for such a great cause.



We understand that individuals and businesses may be struggling at this difficult time, but we ask you to continue with your incredible support in any one of the following ways.

• Team of 4 players- €140 (includes refreshments at the 10th)

• Sponsor a Tee Box-€

• Any other contribution or donation would be appreciated.



There will be excellent prizes on offer thanks to the generosity of our sponsors. As well as a draw for a weekend away for tee box sponsors.



A committee member will contact you shortly if you wish to contribute in some way. If you wish to book a Tee time or sponsor a tee box, please call one of the following:



Brian Horgan-0878597824

Paddy Fitzgerald 0879370958

Karen Horgan 0879661439

Golf Shop- 062 71717