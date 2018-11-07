Tipperary crime victims tells meeting putting in security means ‘building a jail for yourself’

Putting in elaborate security systems to protect your property causes more stress to people than solving the rural crime issue, one victim of crime told the meeting.

Clive Clarke, whose farm and butchering business at Dunkerrin, has been robbed six times said: “You are only building a jail for yourself. I have 37 keys and you are just opening and closing locks, but it makes no difference.”

Clive, who has had tractors, security fencing and farm machinery stolen, also had his solid teak front door battered by a sledge hammer as well as meat and knives taken from his on farm butchering business.

“They beat one dog to death and the other was so bad we had to put him down” he said.

Thieves can steal a trailer by breaking its standard lock with a drinks can, he said.

“A lock will only stop an honest person,” said Clive, who believed a lot of property being stolen in rural Ireland was destined for Eastern Europe, a point confirmed by Sgt Declan O'Carroll, who revealed local boat engines had been recovered in raids in Lithuania and Estonia.

“You do feel that there is no support, that you are on your own,” he said.

Mr Clarke criticised the hunting laws and the laws on trespass saying: “I can be proescuted for using rat traps but people with lurchers can't be prosecuted for hunting hares out of season.”