New self-guided Heritage Walks in Bournea showcase a proud history

Bournea Reaching Out historical group has erected two new Interpretive Maps in the parish of Bournea showcasing the parish's proud history and natural beauty.

The maps, located in Clonakenny and Couraguneen, show five self-guided Heritage Walks.

Since the commencement of the Bournea Reaching group in 2013, members have introduced a heritage walk each year and now have five wonderful routes. The parish is rich in folklore and wonderful scenery, so the group decided last year to make these routes available to tourist, visitors and the wider community.

Designed to help you see the down-to-earth rural countryside of North Tipperary at your own pace, the routes take you along the public roads to historic sites, points of interest & landmarks. There is no access to land or farms. The routes can also be cycled or travelled by car. Among the many historical sites are three O’Meachair castles, three churches, forges, lime kilns, ancient wells, and many more.

“We have 15 to 20 unusual and extraordinary points of interest along each route through Clonakenny, Couraguneen, Borrisnoe, Bawnadrum and Shanakill,” said a committee member.

Bournea Reaching Out are affiliated to Ireland Reaching Out, who are a global network for people of Irish heritage, who help people trace their roots back to Ireland. Volunteers worldwide are networking with people of Irish descent in their local areas, helping to build bridges between the present and the past by connecting people with the home parishes of their ancestors.

Each parish has their own parish page, and the use of their website to answer queries that are posted from overseas looking for help in tracing their families.

Bournea Reaching Out also promote the parish through the local guide, and this is where you will find all the information on the self-guided Heritage Walks in Bournea (www.irelandxo.com).

With the present-day popularity of technology we decided that this would be the best format for walkers to access the information. Using a smart phone to access the detailed historical information about each point of interest along each route, with GPS location the walker can scan the QR code symbol, or log on to the URL web address on the interpretive maps signs with a smart phone.

The routes are colour coded 1 to 5 and correspond with the map and all information is on the website.

The idea came from Christine Timoney, one of our visitors from Australia who after participating in one of our historical walks when home on holidays in 2015 thought it would be great if tourists could come and experience the local history as she had.

Christine has traced her relatives back to the 17th century in the Clonakenny, Couraguneen, Clonmore and Killea areas. This project would not have been possible without the help of Tipperary County Council who printed and erected the interpretive maps, Ireland Reaching Out who support us on an ongoing basis with the use of their website, our local council representative Cllr. Michael Smith, Dick Conroy who helped us with I.T. and Ordnance Survey Ireland.

The interpretive map itself is clear and extremely detailed and gives you a wonderful sense of place and location.

The map extends beyond the parish boundaries and shows the landscape surrounding the parish. This map stretches from Templemore (south) to Roscrea (north) and from the Laois border (east) to the Devils Bit Mountain (west).

It details the paths of the river Nore and the river Suir, two of the three sister rivers that rise in the Borrisnoe Mountain near the Devil's Bit. It features many natural features and historic sites like ancient graveyards, churches, castles and the famous Timoney Standing Stones. These self-guided walks will give tourists a glimpse into of what life was like in the past for their ancestors, and a sense of belonging to the Clonakenny and Couraguneen localities of the parish of Bournea.

We welcome you all from both far and near to come and experience it for yourself. It is a ramble in the Tipperary countryside with an interesting ‘twist’.