Welcome to TipperaryLive.ie - a new website for Co Tipperary

This site is being brought to you by the news teams behind two of the best-known local newspapers - Tipperary Star and The Nationalist.

We are combining forces to bring you a website covering all parts of the county.

The stories that are making the news in Tipperary Star and The Nationalist will continue to be covered on TipperaryLive.ie as well as even more stories from around the county.

The site will see the merging of two of the top regional news websites - tipperarystar.ie and nationalist.ie. When you search for either of these sites in future, you will be directed to TipperaryLive.ie for all your Tipperary news and sport.

