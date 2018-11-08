Tipperary parents invited to annual ceremony to remember their babies

Tipperary parents who have experienced the death of their baby or pregnancy loss at any stage, together with their family, friends and hospital staff, are invited to attend the annual University Maternity Hospital Limerick remembrance service.

The service will be held in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick, on Sunday, November 18, at 3pm.

This is an annual event organised by the Bereavement Support Department and midwifery staff at UMHL. Families are very welcome to stay after the service for a chat and a cup of tea.

Marie Hunt, clinical midwife specialist bereavement and loss, UMHL, said: "The death of a baby is recognised as one of the most difficult bereavements in life and something which has a lifelong impact on parents and families."

The service aims to acknowledge the pregnancies that were lost and the lives of babies who had died through ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.

"We welcome parents and families whose babies may have died many years ago as well as those more recently bereaved," she said. "The annual remembrance service is a very special event which brings parents and families together in their grief and acknowledges the short lives of their babies."

Those attending the service are asked to show sensitivity to newly-bereaved families by using the quiet space in the church for crying babies and young children.