Tipperary Gardai seize cocaine and cannabis valued at €450 outside Nenagh

The Gardai in Tipperary have seized cocaine and cannabis valued at around €450 in the past week.

The drugs were discovered in a search of premises at Ballycommon last Thursday and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

In a separate search, the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit had to use pepper spray during a search of an individual in Nenagh at 4.30pm last Wednesday.

The male reportedly became aggressive and attempted to destroy a substance in his possession.

A quantity of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, was reportedly found when a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicanton the M7 at Clashnevin last Monday at 9am.

It is understood that the man was stopped after the Gardai received reports of a man driving dangerously and causing damage to a sign.

Meanwhile, Sgt Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said there had been a concerted follow-up to the incident in Borrisokane in October in which a man in his 70s was attacked and robbed in the early afternoon, with several searches carried out in the west Dublin area.

Sgt O'Carroll expected that further arrests would be made in due course.

Elsewhere, a chainsaw was stolen from a shed in Ballycommon some time between Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.