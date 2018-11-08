Tipperary court hears two men charged with robbing Spanish student

Two men appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court charged with robbing a 15-year-old Spanish student in Carrick-on-Suir last week.

Ryan Murphy from No. 17 Heywood Close, Clonmel and Aidan Ryan of 21 Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir were before last Thursday's court sitting charged with committing the robbery at Glen Terrace, Carrick-on- Suir on Monday, October 29.

Bail was granted to Murphy but was refused for Ryan after gardai objected to the bail application submitted by his solicitor Eamonn Hayes.

Garda. John Downey said there was no garda objection to Murphy being approved bail on condition he abide by six bail conditions.

They include that he reside at his home address, abide by a curfew between 10pm and 6am, sign on daily at Clonmel Garda Station, remain away from Carrick-on-Suir except for court appearances, make no contact with the complainant, provide a mobile phone number to the gardai and keep it fully powered and in credit.

Judge Finn agreed to suspend the first three of the bail conditions in the event Murphy secured a residential place at Aiseiri Addiction Treatment Centre in Cahir for the duration of his stay there. He adjourned the case against Ryan to the January 17 sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court.

Meanwhile, det. sgt. David Buckley outlined a number of grounds of objection to bail being granted to Ryan. Among them were the nature and seriousness of the offence, the gardai's fear that he will commit further offences if released on bail and the likelihood of a conviction.

He outlined that Ryan admitted when arrested and interviewed by gardai being presentat the scene of the alleged crime and inter-acting with the complainant. He admitted pushing the injured party but denied the offence of robbery.

Det. sgt. Buckley said there was very good quality CCTV footage identifying Ryan and the co-accused coming towards Glen Terrace where the alleged robbery took plac. The footage coincided with the time of the offence which was 1.40pm.

The detective also said the clothes worn by Ryan matched clothes the injured party described as being worn by one of the robbers. A witness also identified him as the person who carried out the offence.

He said the Spanish student was very upset by the incident so much so that his parents had come to Ireland to comfort him.

Aidan Ryan told the court he would abide by any bail conditions set by the court and wouldn't commit any offences. He said he was after finding out his girlfriend was pregnant and wished to leave Carrick-on-Suir to live with her in Waterford City. If he got out of Carrick, he said he wouldn't be hanging around the same people who got him into bother drinking and taking drugs.

Refusing bail, Judge Finn said he hadn't any faith in Ryan abiding by bail conditions and remanded him in custody to appear at Clonmel Court on Monday, November 7 where he was again remanded in custody to appear before Carrick Court on November 15.

