Ceremony to remember road accident victims planned for Co. Tipperary town

A remembrance ceremony for people killed tragically in road accidents will take place in Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, November 18 at 3pm.

The ceremony will be held at the Swan GAA Club Juvenile Hall.

Families are asked to bring a photo of their loved one they have lost in a road crash to the event.

Organiser Margaret Power from Ormond Court, Carrick-on-Suir, said the half hour long ceremony will include prayers and poetry end will conclude with the release of balloons and doves into the sky in memory of the dead.

Refreshments will be served at the Swan Hall afterwards.

The ceremony is being organised for World Day of Remembrance for road accident victims.

This is the second year it's taking place in Carrick-on-Suir. Last year's event took place at the Davin GAA Club.

Margaret said there was a big turn out for the inaugural remembrance ceremony last November.

“We were shocked by how many came,” she told The Nationalist this week.

She will be remembering at the ceremony her late brother David Butler, who died in October, 1997 at the age of 15.

David was killed in a road accident while cycling in the Clonea Power area.