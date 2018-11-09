Support for annual gala concert is crucial to ensure South Tipperary Hospice services stay on the road

One of the most important fundraisers of the year to help keep the services run by South Tipperary Hospice on the road, a gala concert , will be held in Hotel Minella on Friday November 23.

The Annual Gala Concert will f e ature soprano Cara O Sullivan as the lead act on the night in what will be the fifth annual concert.

"We are five years on the go now and they have all been fantastic nights with fantastic support.The Hospice resonates with everybody and the concert event is always well supported by people throughout Tipperary" said ograniser Sean O'Donovan.

Along with Danny Carroll,Michael Kiely,Breda Ryan, Ruth Butler and Phil Kehoe, Sean has been involved with the concert event since it started and they have been joined over the years by Gail McGrath,Angela Kennedy,Charlotte Keane and Aine Ryan. Tickets can be purchased at Marians in O Connell Street, Clonmel.

“This is one of the most important fundraisers for the Hospice in the calender.it is always very well supported and we are very grateful for the generosity shown" said Sinaida Jansen Manager of South Tipperary Hospice.

Cara O'Sullivan is an artist with an impeccable operatic pedigree and is widely recognised as one of Ireland's leading sopranos.

She is an instinctive performer with a remarkable full voice, exciting and dramatic, yet always performs with great sensitivity.

She has shown herself to be a fearless vocal artist, whether singing Mozart, Verdi, Donizetti or Puccini. Cara is at the height of her powers as a vocal artist and her ability to engage with her audience ensures her concert performances are truly a delight not to be missed.

Cara's operatic engagements have taken her all over the world, performing leading roles with Glyndebourne on Tour, the Royal Opera House, Welsh National Opera, Garsington Opera, Opera de Nantes, Opera da Vlaamse, Opera North, Opera Ireland, Opera 2005, Lyric Opera Dublin, Opera de Paris and English National Opera.

South Tipperary Hospice Movement is a community specialist palliative care service, providing support for people in South Tipperary/ West Waterford with an advanced incurable disease under a multidisciplinary team under Dr Emmet Walls, Consultant in Palliative Medicine and a team of nursing specialists and an occupational therapist.

South Tipperary Hospice Movement supports patients and their families in their own home as far as possible.

STHM provides a seven day service and we are available on a 24 hour basis for telephone support or visits, if needed.