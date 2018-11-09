Loving Cashel father wins Tipperary Carer of the Year Award

A devoted Cashel man who cares for his step-daughter was presented with the Tipperary Carer of the Year Award 2018 at Clonmel Town Hall on Friday (November 9).

Thomas McGrath said caring for his autistic step-daughter Elsie is “challenging but so rewarding”. Nominated by his wife Scarlett, a modest Thomas is proud to represent carers across Tipperary at the National Carer of the Year Awards 2018 in Dublin on November 23.

Full-time carers for Elsie, who attends Scoil Aonghusa Special School in Cashel, Thomas and Scarlett met doing a special needs childcare course. Scarlett nominated her “loving” husband for the Tipperary Carer of the Year Award because of the “genuine, unconditional bond” he shares with nine-year-old Elsie.

“Day-to-day autism has its difficulties. It is very routine driven, things have to be done a certain way, and it was just Elsie and I before I met Tom. They instantly bonded and now the roles have reversed - she will only take medication for Tom and will only listen to him,” Scarlett told Tipperary Live.

“Step parents who are carers don’t get the recognition they deserve. It is not the easiest of situations to look in, not to mind step in. When Tom and myself got married, both Elsie and I came as a package. He jumped in with both feet, he was very aware of the challenges of special needs and caring for Elsie came very natural to him. Caring for Elsie takes a lot of sacrifice, particularly for Tom coming into it. Most people want to be with a girl who can have a social life, who can go to the cinema, for a meal or even just to the shop for a carton of milk when it’s not part of the routine.

“Tom wrote a beautiful piece for the day of our wedding and it really stands through to today: ‘when things get hard - and they will - remember that love lies at the root of everything’. The bond that they share makes me love him even more. He gets back from her what he puts into her. Tom means the world to us,” a proud Scarlett smiled.

Scarlett said autism doesn’t define “high-spirited” Elsie. “Autism is only part of who Elsie is. She’s an absolute gangster, a bit of a player and she plays on Tom’s softness. It’s amazing how funny someone can be using very little words. She has really taught us to not sweat the little things and to be grateful for every milestone. She’s an absolute blessing and Tom’s another blessing. We have a lot to be grateful for,” she continued.

The McGrath family are renting a house “unsuitable for Elsie’s needs” in Cashel and are dreaming of getting a bungalow. “Elsie is a bad sleeper and Tom could be up for four hours with her at night. She keeps us on our toes, she’s full of beans and you have to watch her 24-7.

“She’s an avid climber and a sensory seeker, so when you have sensory needs that need to be met it’s almost like your body feels coiled and to release that you climb, run or jump - not ideal in a two-storey house. Having a stairs in the house is one of the scariest of things with Elsie and we take turns keeping an eye on her, almost like a night shift. It has become second nature to make sure she doesn’t come out at night and that she stays safe, but it’s no way to live. Elsie doesn’t see danger, has no risk awareness and her biggest risk is to herself. We feel more like minders than carers at the moment, so our biggest priority is to find a bungalow,” she added.

Family Carers Ireland area manager and Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District Cllr Richie Molloy said it is great to see how much the award means to Thomas.

“Thomas and Scarlett are typical of the thousands of carers that are out there, caring for loved ones seven days a week and getting very little recognition. An award like this creates awareness of the work of carers and it’s not just Thomas’ award - he is representing the thousands of carers around Tipperary. Scarlett is over the moon that he is now getting the recognition for caring for Elsie that he deserves,” Mayor Molloy said.

Mayor Molloy said “the country would crumble without carers”. He added: “Supports are less than ever now for carers. A couple of years ago there was more home support than there is at present.

“Issues like suitable housing and supports for children once they turn 18 are being presented to us all the time at Family Carers Ireland. There is a crying need for the Government to provide practical supports, particularly when it comes to housing. Thomas and Scarlett’s house is totally unsuitable for an autistic child. They really need a bungalow and there’s a huge lack of them across Tipperary and that’s something I will be asking Deputy Mattie McGrath to push at national level. Houses will have to be built by the local authority.”