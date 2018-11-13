CRIME
Cash stolen in Co. Tipperary house burglary found in car
Cash stolen from a house in Rathkeevan, Clonmel was later found in an abandoned car
A small quantity of cash stolen from a house burgled at Rathkeevan near Clonmel last Friday night was later found in a green Mercedes found abandoned in the Grange area.
Gardai have carried out a technical examination of the Mercedes car discovered last Saturday.
Gardai have appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on