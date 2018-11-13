Burglars steal computer equipment from Co. Tipperary school

Burglars stole computer equipment from a national school in Fethard and a boiler tank from a house near Fethard last week.

The national school at Rocklow Rd., Fethard was broken into last Thursday night, November 8. The burglars entered by breaking a window.

The boiler tank was stolen from a house at Garrinch, Fethard the following night Friday, November 10. Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of the school and house should Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.