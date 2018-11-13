CRIME
Burglars steal computer equipment from Co. Tipperary school
Gardai are investigating burglaries at a Fethard school and house
Burglars stole computer equipment from a national school in Fethard and a boiler tank from a house near Fethard last week.
The national school at Rocklow Rd., Fethard was broken into last Thursday night, November 8. The burglars entered by breaking a window.
The boiler tank was stolen from a house at Garrinch, Fethard the following night Friday, November 10. Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of the school and house should Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on