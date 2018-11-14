Tipperary farmers to target rural crime at special Cahir meeting

South Tipperary IFA is holding a special meeting in Cahir later this month in a bid to help farmers combat rural crime.

Branch chair Erica O'Keeffe has made a special plea to farm families to attend the meeeting in Cahir on Tuesday, November 20.

It is part of a nationwide move by farmer organisations to tackle the scourge of rural crime, especially where it impacts on farmers.

The meeting will be addressed by Barry Carey, IFA Rural Crime Prevention Officer; John O’Gorman, Dairygold Co-op Chairman; and Garda Sgt. Tom O’Dwyer. Rural Crime Prevention Officer for Tipperary.

An IFA spokesman said there is a need for more Garda patrols in rural areas and a greater Garda presence around rural roads. “More needs to be done”, he said.