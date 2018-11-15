Beauty of the Comeragh Mountains celebrated in new book launched in Co. Tipperary

Poet Mark Roper and photographer Paddy Dwan showcased their new book of photography, poetry and prose celebrating the raw beauty of the Comeragh Mountains at Carrick-on- Suir's Tudor Artisan Hub last Friday night.

The duo's third book: Comeragh: Mountain Coum River Rumour is a collection of prose, poetry, folklore, myth, legends and ghost stories published with stunning images capturing the wildlife and haunting beauty of the Comeraghs. .

It is the culmination of five years work by the book's authors. Both shared their stories about researching, writing and taking photographs for the book.

“It was an honour to write about the Comeragh Mountains,” said Mark, who read extracts from the book at the event.

Comeragh: Mountain Coum River Rumour is available from the Tudor Artisan Hub, The Cabin and other local bookshops.