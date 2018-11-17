Best sale of work in Tipperary imminent as Holycross Ballycahill all set for Sunday

One of the biggest social events of the calendar in the parish of Holycross Ballycahill kicks off after lunch tomorrow Sunday when the annual sale of work gets under in St Michael's Community Centre in the village.

The sale of work is an annual fundraiser to support the two schools in the parish and also the community halls. And, there is always a tremendous buzz about with people mad to get a great bargain ahead of Christmas. There will be raffles and draws with big hampers, prizes and gift vouchers galore. And, outside there will be the usual timber auction which sees scores of people stocking up on fuel for the winter. There is great value in the trailers of timber and there is a fine supply of good quality wood this year.

Of course there will be loads of stalls inside the hall as well with confectionery, books, loads of treats and the usual cupan tae also available.

The event is open to all to come along, and a great afternoon is promised.