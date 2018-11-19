Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, November 19, 2018

The late Michael (Mickey) Shiels

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Shiels, Ballinamona, Cashel and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary, November 17th 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Michael (Mickey). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Sean, Francis, Paul and Mark, daughter Anne (Kennedy), son-in-law J.J., daughter-in-law Mary and Francis’ partner Margaret, grandchildren Sandra, David, Kevin, Orla, Tara and Jordan, great-granddaughter Ruby, sister Dolly (Fanning), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

May He Rest In Peace

The late Mary Frances (Ciss) Keating (née Crotty)

The death has occurred of Mary Frances (Ciss) Keating (née Crotty), Heywood Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary Frances (Ciss), wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, Christeen, Marian, Michael, Anee, Elaine and partners. Brother Michael, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock in St Mary's Church, Irishtown. Thereafter private cremation at Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations to Temple Street Hospital.

May She Rest In Peace