Templemore fears that it is set to lose 24-hour Garda coverage

The town of Templemore looks set to suffer another major blow with reports that it is to lose its 24-hour Garda coverage.

The town has already lost its courthouse services to Thurles, and lost its town council in 2014 when it was abolished. Templemore's banks have also had services cut and its post office has been downgraded.

The news has been condemned by local councillors Joe Bourke and David Doran, who said they have raised the issue with Supt Pat Murphy.

Under the restructure, Templemore will only have two Gardai on duty after 10pm and they will be in the patrol car.

Along with the town, the station covers Upperchurch, Borrisoleigh, Drom, Killea, Clonakenny, Clonmore, Templetuohy, Moyne, Loughmore and Castleiney.

“This is another nail in the coffin of Templemore and it cannot be allowed to happen,” said Cllr Bourke.

He said he had spoken to Supt Pat Murphy about the closure and had told him if the decision was not overturned he would be calling a public meeting.

“I have been given a commitment that nothing will happen until we have had meaningful talks with the super and his staff, “ said Cllr Bourke, who has called on local TDs to make this a priority before it became too late.

Cllr Bourke said he would be talking to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan on the issue in the next few days.

“Rural crime is at an all time high and to close our station at night would be devastating for the area,” he said.

Cllr Doran said that the optics alone of closing the station at night in the town where Gardai were trained did not look good.

“It shouldn't be tolerated at a time when this county has seen roving gangs committing burglaries,” he said. “It will open the county to the criminals.”

Cllr Doran said that local people were deeply upset at the news and felt they were being left exposed to criminals.

“I know how much they value the station,” he said.

The SF councillor pointed the finger of blame at the Government, saying it was not a Garda issue but a funding problem at national level. It is believed the move is linked to Garda overtime cuts.

There was no response from the Gardai on the reports.