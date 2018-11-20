Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Late Margaret Murphy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Murphy, Killough, Templemore, Tipperary and Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her nieces Catherine, Mary and Nora, nephews John and Patrick, many grand nieces and grand nephews, neighbours and many good friends in Mount Carmel Nursing Home. Reposing in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday evening from 7.00pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Wenesday morning arriving in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.



Late Edward Maher

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Maher Moynard, Moyne and formerly Glenreigh, Holycross, Thurles. Suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Tommy and Maeve (née Stakelum). Deeply regretted by his brothers Robert, Francis, Tom and Michael, sisters Rita (Hayes), Kathleen (Hartnett) and Imelda (Harkin), nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Sr Imelda and Annie (Stakelum), cousins, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 21st November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 22nd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.



Late Patrick Kennedy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kennedy, Cleakile, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary. Patrick (Pat) Kennedy, formerly of Dromin, Ballywilliam, Nenagh, (suddenly), at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica (Vera), daughter Yvonne, grandson Matthew, sisters Sally, Josie, Mary and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (E41 Y667), on Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd from 4pm on both days. Funeral arriving on Friday morning to St. Laurence O'Toole Church, Inch for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery, Ballywilliam.

May He Rest in Peace.



Late Frank Gleeson

The death has occurred of Frank Gleeson, Finnoe Drive, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully in the care of his family. Predeceased by his beloved son Stephen. Sadly missed by wife Liz, sons Ken and Joe, daughters April, Lynn and Cathy. Brother Joe, sisters Mary, Christine and Carmel, grandchildren, Connor, Kieran, Jake, Katie, Saoirse, Isaac, Aidan and Charlie, sons-in-law Timmy and James, daughters-in-law, Marian, Vicky and Hayley, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing this Tuesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to SS. Peter and Paul Church, Borrisokane on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace



Late Tom Gleeson

The death has occurred of Tom Gleeson, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary, (peacefully), at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his beloved wife Annie, daughter Bernie, son Willie, grandchildren Damien and Michelle. Sadly missed by his loving family Nonie (Costello), Ann (Shephard), Pauline (Kenneally), Tom, Margaret (Fahy), Mary (Mooney) and Geraldine (Lovell), sisters Nora Ryan and Nancy Ryan, sons-in-law, Tom's partner Maura, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing on Wednesday 21st at his daughter Margaret's home Ballinaclough (E45 A263) from 3pm until 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Ballinaclough. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Team.

May He Rest in Peace



Late Donal Flanagan

The death has occurred of Donal Flanagan, Blackcastle, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary / Clonaslee, Laois. Donal (formerly of Tinnahinch, Clonaslee, Co. Laois) retired Regional Manager of Irish Life plc. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, stepdaughter Rebecca, son Val, brothers Paddy, Michael and Sean, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Tuesday, 20th November 2018, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles arriving 6.50pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards to Good Shepherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe.

May He Rest in Peace



Late Daniel Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Daniel (Fitz) Fitzpatrick, Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Patrick. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; partner Natasha (Barnaville), son Mason, father Dan, mother Bridie, sisters Jackie, Mary-Jo, Stephanie and Geraldine, brothers Maurice, Richard, William, Brian and Martin, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, Natasha's family, cousins, collegues in Bord na Mona and O'Dwyer's Transport, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in his parents' residence (Ballybeg) on Tuesday, 20th, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady & St. Kevin Church, Littleton on Wednesday, 21st, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.